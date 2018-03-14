CSUN and local high schools participate in national walkout for gun control

CSUN students gathered on the Oviatt Library steps, as part of National Walkout Day, to call for stricter gun control and stand in solidarity with students of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

Demonstrations began at 10 a.m. and included CSUN students and students from Northpoint School. The protest appeared to be over at 10:30 a.m., until over 100 students from neighboring Northridge Academy High School poured in from the east side of campus and filled the steps of the Oviatt.

Students crowded the steps, holding a giant banner that read “CHANGE” and chanting “No more silence! End gun violence!”.

The crowd of protesters then dispersed at 10:40 a.m. and proceeded to march off campus.

The Sundial will continue to update with the full story.

