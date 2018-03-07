CSUN’s Men’s Basketball coach Reggie Theus fired

CSUN head basketball coach Reggie Theus has been fired after five seasons. Theus led the Matadors to the Big West tournament in his first season in the 2013-14 but since then his team’s have struggled.

In three of the last four seasons, CSUN has finished in last place and in all five seasons, the Matadors failed to have a winning record.

Theus also struggled at times to retain much of the local talent within the San Fernando Valley. Just this year, CSUN lost the recruiting battle with highly-coveted guard Kihei Clark of Taft who is signed with Virginia and Alemany guard DJ McDonald who signed with Big West Conference rival UC Riverside.

CSUN athletics has not made released an official statement. This story is ongoing.

