Games to watch: 3/14-3/20

3/16 CSUN vs Notre Dame

CSUN enters the big dance facing off with No. 1 seed Notre Dame. The Matadors will face their toughest test of the season when visiting the (29-3) Fighting Irish. The Irish have disposed of almost all their opponents this year, winning 15 of their games by 20 points or more. Channon Fluker has led CSUN all year for this moment achieving 21 double-doubles on the season. Big West Tournament MVP Tessa Bougani has been outstanding for the Matadors especially in the final stretch of the season following a mid-season scoring slump. Matadors vs Irish tips off Friday Mar 16 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2

3/15 and 3/16 Hawaii vs CSUN

Big West volleyball returns to action Thursday and Friday when the No. 3 Hawaii Warriors visit the Matadome. The Matadors have been excellent in their last few games and this could potentially be a huge win for CSUN. The Warriors are having an unbelievable year as they currently hold a record of 13-3 with a handful of wins over teams who have topped the Matadors. However, Arvis Greene and Dimitar Kalchev have been outstanding as of late and with rising help from Josiah Byers and Maciej Ptaszynsk, i the Matadors’ push could be imminent. Friday is costume night in the Matadome so expect Halloween in March. Both games begin at 7 p.m.

3/14

CSUN’s beach volleyball squad has won five matches in a row and looks to keep building when Colorado Mesa and Missouri State hit the Northridge sand Wednesday afternoon.At 7-1 the Matadors are off to their hottest start in school history. The Matadors winning will not go unnoticed for much longer as the team will most likely land a spot in the top 20 in the nation pending a few more wins in the streak. CSUN and Colorado Mesa go head to head at 11 a.m. while the match with Missouri state begins at 3 p.m.

3/14

Matadors softball looks to bounce back in a double header Wednesday after the team failed to win a game in CSUN’s own tournament this past weekend. CSUN now (10-17) will need the bats to come alive when Ohio State and North Dakota State. The Matadors tallied eight runs in their first two tournament games but only ran in two runs in the last two games. Savannah Horvath leads CSUN batting .400 with 30 hits and as many runs. Matadors vs Buckeyes starts at noon followed by the game with North Dakota state scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

