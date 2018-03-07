Games to Watch For

Women’s Basketball first round Big West Playoff vs Hawaii 6 p.m.- The real basketball begins now for the Matadors who are seeking a trip into the NCAA tournament but in order to that, CSUN must win the Big West tournament. Starting tonight CSUN will have to get past Hawaii. The Rainbow Wahine and the Matadors split the season series with each team winning a game on the road. CSUN guards Claudia Ramos and Hayley Tanabe will be in charge of keeping Hawaii leading scorer and Big West First Team player Sarah Toeaina in check. Toeaina (16.2 PPG) is a player who thrives on penetration and attacking the basket. If the Matadors can play help side defense to keep Toeaina out of the paint, the Matadors should come away with the win tonight.

Baseball vs Pepperdine: Fri-Sun- Spending a weekend in Malibu doesn’t sound like such a hard life when you’re the Matadors who had a tough road tournament in Arizona and won three of four games. CSUN hopes the recent offensive trend will continue with seven of the team’s nine hitters in the starting lineup hitting over .300. Albee Weiss hit two home runs on Sunday and leads the team with 24 RBIs. Weiss who leads the team with seven home runs needs only five more to eclipse his career-high and his team having only played 12 games this season. CSUN’ will face its biggest challenge on the mount from Pepperdine’s Will Jensen. Jensen has an ERA of 0.42 and leads his team with 17 strikeouts.

Softball vs Texas Tech: Fri-Sat: CSUN continues to play one of the toughest non conference schedules for Big West teams and it doesn’t get any easier with Texas Tech who was won four straight games. The team, led by Savannah Horvath, has been getting better production as of late with the emergence of Megan Stevens and better pitching performances from Jillian James and Taylor Troost.

