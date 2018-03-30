Matadors celebrate Cesar Chavez with service fair

CSUN students honored Chavez’s memory by taking part in the ninth annual Cesar Chavez Service Fair to participate in an organization and make a difference within their community.

A small crowd gathered outside the bookstore complex as part of the Cesar Chavez Service Fair to get opportunities to volunteer around the community.

Cesar Chavez was an American civil rights leader who founded the Unified Farm Workers. He fought to improve the working conditions and lives of migrant farmworkers.

Nineteen-year-old Priscilla Gonzalez, a mechanical engineering major, decided to attend the event because it seemed interesting to her and because it is a strong way to commemorate Cesar Chavez.

“Cesar Chavez was one of the main people who helped others unite to fight for a cause that was for everyone to have a better future,” Gonzalez said. “A lot of people see these immigrants but they don’t stop and think the opportunities that are not given to them because they are not seen as equals.”

Maria Elizondo, activities coordinator of volunteer community and volunteer on campus, said the idea behind the service fair is to embody and celebrate the values of Cesar Chavez.

“One of his core values was ‘being of service,'” Elizondo said. “What we’re looking to do here is bring an opportunity for students to be of service.”

The service fair had roughly 25 non-profit organizations looking for students to volunteer their time or recruit them for an internship with their organization. Chemistry major Katy Sanchez, 18, found volunteer opportunities and internships with some of the organizations but also wanted to acknowledge the importance of Cesar Chavez day.

“We don’t really have Latino holidays and I think it’s important to celebrate that,” Sanchez said. “He worked for the farmers and the people and it’s important to remember that.”

