Matadors of the Week

Albee Weiss- Albee Weiss hit broke his own personal mark with his 12th home run in CSUN’s 8-2 loss against Missouri State. CSUN is trying to return to early season form after having lost seven straight games and 10 of its last 11.

Savannah Horvath- Horvath tied the CSUN home runs record after with one over the weekend against Georgia Tech. Horvath who has 46 career home runs now has a chance to break the record and become the Matadors home run queen with the team’s series at home this week against UC Davis. The record has held previously by Scia Maumausolo who played from 1993 through 1996.

