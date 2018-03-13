MataMeals: Beef Stroganoff

As it often is the case with popular dishes, there are endless variations of beef Stroganoff. The key portions of the dish include finely chopped pieces of beef in a creamy sauce.

INGREDIENTS

1/2 lb pasta

1/2 lb beef thinly cut or cubed

2 tablespoon oil (I use sunflower oil)

1/2 small onion, diced

10 mushrooms, sliced

1/2 teaspoon cornstarch

1- 1 1/2 cups milk or cream

Salt, pepper

Preparation time: 20 min.

Overall Cooking Time: 1 hour.

Approx. Cost: $10

Serves: up to 4 people.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat a saute pan over high heat, add 2 tbsp of oil and the thinly sliced meat.

2. Cook your beef for 3-4 minutes, then add water just enough to cover the meat.

3. Close the pan with a lid and change the heat to low. Leave it to cook for an hour. In the meantime you can do your homework, just remember to keep an eye on it, so that the water doesn’t evaporate too fast and your meat doesn’t burn.

4. Slice mushrooms to the desired thickness and shape.

5. Preheat the pan, add a few tbsp of oil and then add the sliced mushrooms and onion. Add salt and pepper and saute until golden brown. Next, sprinkle the starch into the pan, stir to incorporate it so that no lumps remain then add cream/milk.

6. Add the beef and allow the mixture to come up to a simmer to thicken.

7. In the meantime prepare pasta according to packaging instructions.

8. Mix the sauteed beef with your pasta and enjoy.

