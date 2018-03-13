MataMeals: Beef Stroganoff

Photo credit: Evgeniya Emolkina
11.png
There was no exact recipe left for this dish, so under the name “Beef Stroganoff” you can find many variations and each of them will be called “classic.” Photo credit: Evgeniya Emolkina

As it often is the case with popular dishes, there are endless variations of beef Stroganoff. The key portions of the dish include finely chopped pieces of beef in a creamy sauce.

1.png
You can replace cornstarch with the same amount of potato starch or flour. Photo credit: Evgeniya Emolkina

INGREDIENTS

  • 1/2 lb pasta
  • 1/2 lb beef thinly cut or cubed
  • 2 tablespoon oil (I use sunflower oil)
  • 1/2 small onion, diced
  • 10 mushrooms, sliced
  • 1/2 teaspoon cornstarch
  • 1- 1 1/2 cups milk or cream
  • Salt, pepper

Preparation time: 20 min.

Overall Cooking Time: 1 hour.

Approx. Cost: $10

Serves: up to 4 people.

INSTRUCTIONS:

1. Preheat a saute pan over high heat, add 2 tbsp of oil and the thinly sliced meat.

2. Cook your beef for 3-4 minutes, then add water just enough to cover the meat.

3.png
You can add more water and later use the beef broth you’ll get. Photo credit: Evgeniya Emolkina

3. Close the pan with a lid and change the heat to low. Leave it to cook for an hour. In the meantime you can do your homework, just remember to keep an eye on it, so that the water doesn’t evaporate too fast and your meat doesn’t burn.

4. Slice mushrooms to the desired thickness and shape.

4.png
It doesn’t matter how you cut your mushrooms, but I prefer them noticeable in the taste, so I go with thicker slices. Photo credit: Evgeniya Emolkina

5. Preheat the pan, add a few tbsp of oil and then add the sliced mushrooms and onion. Add salt and pepper and saute until golden brown. Next, sprinkle the starch into the pan, stir to incorporate it so that no lumps remain then add cream/milk.

mushroom collage.png
You might end up with some beef broth left, I suggest you add to mushrooms with cream to make a bit more gravy. Photo credit: Evgeniya Emolkina

6. Add the beef and allow the mixture to come up to a simmer to thicken.

7. In the meantime prepare pasta according to packaging instructions.

8. Mix the sauteed beef with your pasta and enjoy.

13.png
Photo credit: Evgeniya Emolkina

 

