No heating at four CSUN buildings

Live Oak, Eucalyptus, Citrus and Magnolia Halls have no heat because of a heating water line break. According to the email sent by the Physical Plant Managment office, the repairs aren’t expected to be completed until Wednesday, March 28.

The lack of heating in these buildings has led to the temperatures being in the low to mid-60s. Social work major Tiffany Flores, 23, was caught off guard by the cooler than average temperatures.

“It’s really cold, I wasn’t expecting it to be this cold in here,” Flores said. “I actually stepped outside because I thought it was warmer than it was in here.”

