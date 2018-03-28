Our World Now: Flames of the Cold War Reignited

Political Cartoon by Quincy Moore, an Art major and junior.

Based off President Trump’s State of the Union Address, in which he stated that “[Around] the world, we face rogue regimes, terrorist groups, and rivals like China and Russia that challenge our interests, our economy and our values. In confronting these dangers, we know that weak

ess is the surest path to conflict, and unmatched power is the surest means of our defense. For this reason, I am asking the Congress to end the dangerous defense sequester and fully fund our great military.”





This art was originally created for Professor Edie Pistolesi’s ART 380, Children’s Art and Lab.

