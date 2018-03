Reggie Theus filed a complaint of battery against Brandon Martin at 3:46 p.m. on Wednesday, according to a statement by Anne Glavin, Chief of CSUN Police Services.

Theus, head basketball coach, and Martin, director of athletics, were both fired from CSUN earlier that day.

CSUN PD is investing the case and not releasing further details.

