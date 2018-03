Sports Calendar 2/28-3/7

By

Men’s Basketball: 2/28 vs Cal State Fullerton at 7 p.m. (put tonight for print)

Women’s Basketball: 3/1 vs UC Irvine at 7 p.m.

3/3 @ Long Beach State 3/3 at 4 p.m.

Baseball: 3/2 vs Valparaiso 2 p.m. from Phoenix

3/2 vs Grand Canyon 6 p.m. from Phoenix

3/3 vs Grand Canyon 1 p.m. from Phoenix

3/4 vs Valparaiso 10 a.m. from Phoenix

Softball: 3/2 vs Boston University 11:30 a.m. from San Diego

3/2 vs San Diego State 7 p.m. from San Diego

3/3 vs Colorado State 2 p.m. from San Diego

3/3 vs Santa Clara 4:30 p.m. from San Diego

3/4 vs San Diego 3 p.m. from San Diego

3/6 vs Providence 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. from CSUN

Men’s Volleyball: 3/2 vs Long Beach State 7 p.m.

3/4 @ Long Beach State 7 p.m.

Sand Volleyball: 2/28 vs Vanguard 1 p.m. (include today in print)

3/3 vs Cal State Bakersfield 11 a.m.

3/3 vs Long Beach State 3 p.m.

Women’s Tennis: 3/3 @ UC Davis 11 a.m.

3/6 vs Youngstown State 2 p.m.

Women’s Water Polo: 3/3 @ Michigan 9:40 a.m.

3/3 vs Azusa Pacific 1:30 p.m. from Ann Arbor, Mich

3/4 vs Iona 8:30 a.m. from Ann Arbor, Mich

3/4 vs Bucknell 12:20 p.m. from Ann Arbor, Mich

Men’s Golf: 3/5-3/6 Sacramento State Invitational from Elk Grove, Calif

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr