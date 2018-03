Sports Calendar 3/14-3/20

By

Women’s Basketball:

3/16 @ Notre Dame first round of NCAA Tournament 2 p.m.

Watch on ESPN 2

Baseball: 3/14 vs UCLA 2 p.m.

3/16 @ Ohio State 2:05 p.m.

3/17 @ Ohio State 12:05 p.m.

3/18 @ Ohio State 10:05 a.m.

Softball: 3/14 vs Ohio State noon

3/14 vs North Dakota State 2:30 p.m.

3/16 vs Oklahoma 10 a.m. from Fullerton

3/16 vs Nebraska 3 p.m. from Fullerton

3/17 vs DePaul 3:30 p.m. from Fullerton

3/17 vs Ohio State 6 p.m. from Fullerton

3/19 vs Oklahoma noon

Men’s Volleyball: 3/15 vs Hawaii 7 p.m.

3/16 vs Hawaii 7 p.m.

Beach Volleyball: 3/14 vs Colorado Mesa 11 a.m.

3/14 vs Missouri State 3 p.m.

Track and Field: 3/16-3/17 Trojan Invitational from Los Angeles

Women’s Tennis: 3/14 vs Drake 2 p.m.

3/16 vs Texas State 2 p.m.

3/17 vs Harvard 10 a.m.

Women’s Golf: 3/15-3/17 Big West Championship from Irvine

Men’s Golf: 3/15-3/16 @ UC Santa Barbara

