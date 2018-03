Sports Calendar 3/29 – 4/3

By

Men’s Volleyball- 3/30 vs UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

3/31 @ UC Santa Barbara 7 p.m.

Baseball- 3/29 vs Cal Poly 3 p.m.

3/30 vs Cal Poly 3 p.m.

3/31 vs Cal Poly 1 p.m.

Softball- 3/30 vs UC Davis 3 p.m.

3/31 vs UC Davis 1 p.m. 3:30 p.m.

4/3 @ UCLA 6 p.m.

Beach Volleyball- 3/30 @ Cal Poly 9 a.m.

3/30 @ Hawaii noon

3/30 @ Cal State Bakersfield 3 p.m.

3/31 @ Long Beach State 9 a.m.

3/31 @ Sacramento State 3 p.m.

Track and Field- 3/30-3/31 at Stanford Invitational from Palo Alto, Calif

Water Polo- 3/30 @ Long Beach noon

Women’s Tennis- today @ Westmont 2:30 p.m.

4/2 vs Cal State LA 2 p.m.

