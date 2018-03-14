Weekly Picks 3/14 – 3/23

Wednesday, March 14

X: 40 Years of Punk in Los Angeles

$12.95, $11.95 for seniors and students, $10.95 for children 6 to 17-years-old

Mondays – Fridays from 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. on weekends

L.A. LIVE

800 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90015

The Grammy Museum at LA LIVE is celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Los Angeles-based punk rock band X. The exhibit displays a collection of the band’s instruments, clothing, photographs and handwritten lyrics. The exhibit is open every day of the week until March 18.

Thursday, March 15

Batman ‘66 Exhibit

$15 adults, $12 seniors and students, $5 for children ages 5 and under

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday

The Hollywood Museum

1660 N. Highland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028

To commemorate more than five decades of the iconic superhero TV series, this exhibit presents props, costumes and photos from the set of the show. Until March 24, you can explore different sections of the exhibit such as the Batcave, the Gallery of Guest Super Villains, Collectibles of Batman ‘66 and Wayne Manor.

Friday, March 16

Murs at the Roxy

9 p.m.

$25 general admission

The Roxy

9009 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069

Murs, otherwise known as Nicholas Carter, is a South Central LA native who has been active in hip-hop for more than 20 years. He’s collaborated with acts such as Atmosphere, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar. Murs’s music is often characterized by storytelling stories through vivid imagery and witty wordplay.

Saturday, March 17

Rhye at the Orpheum

8 p.m.

$22 – $44.50

The Orpheum Theatre

842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Rhye is an R&B musical project from Canadian singer Mike Milosh and formerly Danish musician Robin Hannibal. Following up from their last album “Woman”, Milosh’s newest album Blood is brings heightened emotion through songs such as “Please”, “Taste” and “Count to Five”. Rhye brings these emotions to the stage in with a live band.

Sunday, March 18

KXLU Fest IV

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Free

Loyola Marymount University

1 Loyola Marymount University Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90045

The campus radio station at LMU hosts its fourth music festival with a wide array of local artists stemming from hip-hop to punk. This event is for people of all ages and will include food trucks, record swaps and a wide selection of vendors.

Monday, March 19

Hassan Hajjaj: My Rock Stars Experimental, Volume I

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

$25 adults, $21 for seniors and students (with ID), children ages 3 – 17 free

LACMA

5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

The exhibit displays footage that Moroccan artist Hassan Hajjaj captured of nine musicians. Each musician was recorded separately playing against patterned fabric and wearing clothing that Hajjaj had made. Every musician can be watched in their own colorful rectangle in this vivid display.

Tuesday, March 20

The George Sarah Band

9 p.m.

Free

The Love Song Bar

450 S. Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Craftily combining the electronic and chamber music genres, George Shimeall, professionally known as George Sarah writes and performs songs minor-key, introspective “love songs.” At his shows, audiences often enjoy serene waves of his synthesizer accompanied by a group of string musicians.

Wednesday, March 21

Wet & Reckless, Fever Feel and Bardo Stars

7 p.m.

Free

Harvard and Stone

5221 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Los Angeles-based rock band Wet & Reckless take the stage at the Harvard and Stone bar in Hollywood. This show will feature music from the all-female trio with featured acts from British Columbia alternative band Fever Feel and Los Angeles country rock band Bardo Stars.

Thursday, March 22

Lola Marsh

8 p.m.

$15

Resident LA

2216, 428 S Hewitt St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Lola Marsh is an Israeli pop band consisting of singer Yael Shoshana Cohen and guitarist Gil Landau. Their shows feature escapist pop melodies that blend Cohen’s romantic vocals with Landau’s mellow strumming.

Friday, March 23

Mat Zo at Exchange LA

7 p.m.

$20

Exchange LA

618 S Spring St, Los Angeles, CA 90014

London-based, Grammy-nominated electronic producer Matan Zohar, professionally known as Mat Zo, will be performing in Los Angeles during his U.S. tour. Zohar’s music features a vast array of electronic dance music including house and trance.

