Weekly Picks 3/28-4/2: Books, antiques and baseball

Wednesday 3/28

The Last Bookstore: “The Chandelier” by Clarice Lispector in English



This Q&A with translator Magdalena Edwards will follow the steps she took in re-constructing the popular 1946 Brazilian novel into English. The book has previously never been released in English.

7:30 p.m.

Free (Limited capacity: RSVP is available on Last Bookstore’s website)

The Last Bookstore, 453 S Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

Thursday 3/29

Opening Night at Dodger Stadium

After coming up short in last year’s World Series, the Dodgers return home to face the rival San Francisco Giants to kick off the 2018 MLB season.

4:10 p.m.

$100-200

Dodger Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90012

Friday 3/30

Venice Sound Bath at Mystic Journey Crystal Gallery



This weekly Friday “sound bath” is a hub for New Age culture. Playing out of the intimate venue of a high-end crystal gallery, Brooklyn musical duo Dynasty Electrik plays its weekly show comprised a cocktail of rhythmic melodies and projected lights, while attendees practice yoga and tarot.

8:00 p.m.

$24 (free for members)

1704 Lincoln Blvd.

Venice, CA 90291

Saturday 3/31

Collectors Street Faire (Downtown Pomona)



Three blocks of Downtown Pomona road are closed off as antique vendors open up shop. Bring out your inner hipster, as the event provides an opportunity for collectors to browse, barter and purchase antiques.

8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

Free

Antique Row, E. 2nd Street

Pomona, California 91766

Sunday 4/1

Museum of Selfies

Spend Easter/Cesar Chavez Day/April Fool’s Day grappling with the ideas of narcissism at the opening of the pop-up “Museum of Selfies”. The exhibits highlight historical examples of selfies, including self-portraits and caveman drawings of oneself. Museum of Selfies will run until May 1st.

12:00-8:00 p.m.

$25

211 N. Brand Blvd.

Glendale, California, 91203

Monday 4/2

An Evening with Sean Penn

Join Academy Award-winning actor Sean Penn as he hosts a Q&A about his literary debut “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff”. The “Mystic River” star will field questions about his book.

8:00 p.m.

$45-55 (price of admission includes a copy of “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff”)

3131 Olympic Blvd.

Santa Monica, California, 90404

Tuesday 4/3

Moose Blood



Catch the emo band from the UK live in concert at the Regent Theater. The band just dropped their new album “I Don’t Think I Can Do This Anymore” earlier this month.

8:00 p.m.

$20-$27

The Regent Theater

448 S. Main St.90013

Los Angeles, CA, US

Wednesday 4/4

Rooftop Cinema Club

Looking for a different kind of movie viewing experience? Rooftop Cinema Club doesn’t screen films inside the theater, they screen them on top of the theater. Enjoy a screening of “I, Tonya” on the roof of The Montablan in Hollywood.

7:30 p.m.

$19-$28

1615 Vine St

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Thursday, 4/5

Dwell on Design: A design and architecture convention

This three-day convention will feature speakers, panels and consultations by architects, interior designers and designers. There will be a reading room with book signings, shops with exclusive accessories and an outdoor setting with furnishing.

10 a.m. to 6 p.m

$20+

Los Angeles Convention Center

1201 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015









