Weekly Picks: L.A. Festival of Colors, All-Star Chef Classic, Game Night

Wednesday, Mar. 7th

All-Star Chef Classic

Downtown’s LA LIVE is hosting it’s fourth All-Star Chef Classic, where acclaimed chefs from around the world come for four days of demonstrations, engaging dining experiences, tastings, showcases and chef access! You can wine and dine with foods from chefs like Nyesha Arrington, Josef Conteno, and Michael Voltaggio!

When: Varies based on dinner

Where: LA LIVE

Price: $125-$425/dinner

Thursday, Mar. 8th

Live Talks LA

If you just can’t get enough of lectures, check out Live Talks LA where a line of writers, performers, business leaders, artists, and scientists will blow your mind away! Specifically, on this day, you’ll hear Charmaine Craig with Amy Tan, author of The Valley of Amazement, The Joy Luck Club, The Kitchen God’s Wife, The Hundred Secret Senses and so much more!

When: 8:00 p.m.

Where: Writers Guild Theatre

135 S Doheny Dr

Los Angeles

Price: $55 Reserved Section Seat + book

$45 General Admission + book

$20 General Admission seat

A book signing follows the event

Disaster Ready – Earthquake Preparation, Response, and Recovery

You’ve heard the saying, “better safe than sorry” right? With CSUN’s Disaster Ready earthquake course, you will learn what to do before, during, and after an earthquake to ensure your, and your family’s safety. In this course, you will learn how to turn off gas and water utilities, create a family safety kit and develop a family safety plan.

When: 3:00-4:30 p.m.

Where: CSUN Department of Police Services, 2nd Floor Training Room

Price: Free

Friday, Mar. 9th

The Joffrey’s Ballet Romeo & Juliet

Choreographer Krzysztof Pasto transforms Shakespeare’s timeless tragedy to 20th century Italy.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Dorothy Chandler Pavilion

Music Center

135 N Grand Ave

Los Angeles

90012

Price: $34-$125

Saturday, Mar. 10th

LA Festival of Colors

LA’s Festival of Colors brings the traditional Indian custom of Holi–during which revelers douse each other in colorful powder as a way to welcome spring–to the West coast. Sound like fun? It is. There will be performances and dancing! So. Much. Dancing.

When: Mar. 10th and 11th @ 11:00 a.m.

Where: Whittier Narrows Recreation Area

750 S Santa Anita Ave

South El Monte

91733

Price: $6.50-$19, ages 12 and under are FREE

Sunday, Mar. 11th

Cochon 555

An event solely dedicated to pigs, but it’s not what you think. Cochon 555’s return to LA allows you to sample five heritage swine, sample wine from five winemakers, and specialty cocktails. And though tickets include all-you-can-eat pork, this year’s VIP tickets allow early entry at 4 p.m. and access to a cocktail competition.

When: 5:00 p.m.

Where: Viceroy Santa Monica

1819 Ocean Ave

Santa Monica

90401

Price: $130-$200

Pick any day this week and go see a comedy movie! It’s that point in the semester where midterms are approaching, you have more essays to write and more books to read and you just need a break before spring break.

Recommended movie choice: Game Night

“Game Night” received an 82 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, and fans give it 4/5 stars! But don’t take my word for it–go see it yourselves!

Monday, Mar. 12th



On-Site: North Hollywood – The Identity Body Map



This is a free art workshop led by New York-based artist Maria de Los Angeles, whose work is currently on view at LACMA’s satellite gallery at Charles White Elementary School in MacArthur Park.

When: 2:00 p.m.

Where: North Hollywood Amelia Earhart Regional Library

Price: Free

Tuesday, Mar. 13th



Snacky Tunes Live featuring Wexler’s Deli & Niia



A live show recording of the podcast, Snacky Tunes. The evening will feature an interview and an intimate performance by soul singer-songwriter, NIIA, interview and food from Chef Micah Wexler and Michael Kassarof Wexler’s Deli, and a DJ set from Them Jeans.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: El Rey Theatre

Price: $32

Wednesday, Mar. 14th



“Yellow Fever”



Red Carpet Film Premiere, and Q&A, for the film “Yellow Fever” starring Glee’s Jenna Ushkowitz and Gilmore Girls’ Scott Patterson. The film stars Jenna Ushkowitz (Glee) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls). They will be in attendance along with director Kat Moon. There will be a Q&A after the film.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Laemmle Ahrya Fine Arts Theatre



Price: $15

Thursday, Mar. 15th

3Duino Challenge

The Oviatt Library is hosting an Arduino/3D Printing Competition. Students from all majors can compete to win money, an Arduino kit, and spots to show off their creations at the College of the Canyons MakerFaire.

When: 3:00 p.m.

Where: Creative Media Studio, Oviatt Library

Price: Free

