A.S. hopes to help find new athletic director by end of the semester

Associated Students President Jonathan Goldenberg was appointed to the search committee for a new athletic director but is unable to attend because of scheduling conflicts.

In his place, Goldenberg will be offering the position to Madison Moore, Chair of Clubs and Organizations. Goldenberg offered the position to Moore because she also sits on an intercollegiate advisory committee, making it relatable to her role.

“The search committee wants to wrap up the search by the end of the semester,” Goldenberg said. “This is one of the fastest searches at the university and they hope to find someone soon.”

Further details have not yet been revealed, but the search committee will be chaired by Vice President of Student Affairs William Watkins.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

