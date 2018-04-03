Crime Blotter 3/26 – 4/2

Monday, March 26

Two residents of the University Park Apartment building 5 were referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations.

Tuesday, March 27

A victim reported his wallet was missing at the Bookstore Complex and found that an unknown suspect has used his debit card to make a purchase.

An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle at the F10 parking lot and left the area without leaving their information.

Wednesday, March 28

CSUN officers arrested a suspect, during a traffic stop in between Reseda and Parthenia, for an outstanding bench warrant, possession of a controlled substance and paraphernalia, and for giving false information. The suspect was transported to LAPD Van Nuys jail for booking.

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti using black paint pen on the door of the first floor men’s restroom in Redwood Hall.

Thursday, March 29

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle, secured to a bike rack with a cable lock, outside Live Oak Hall.

Friday, March 30

CSUN officers arrested a suspect for attempting to steal a banner at the tennis court. The officers released the suspect at the scene with a notice to appear.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle left outside the bookstore.

Sunday, April 1

An unknown suspect stole a cellphone left unattended near the coffee machine in Sierra Hall.

Monday, April 2

An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle in the B3 parking structure and left without leaving their information

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

