Crime Blotter 4/02-4/09

Monday, April 2

An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle at the B3 parking structure and left the area without leaving their information.

Tuesday, April 3

Two residents of the University Park Apartment building 16 were referred for disciplinary action due to alcohol law violations.

An unknown suspect damaged the rear window of a vehicle at the B5 parking structure.

An unknown suspect hit a parked vehicle at the G3 parking structure and left the area without leaving their information.

Wednesday, April 4

CSUN officers arrested a suspect during a traffic stop between Lassen and Balboa for possession of controlled substance and paraphernalia. The suspect was transported to CSUN station for booking.

Unknown suspect(s) wrote graffiti in the men’s restroom of Noski Auditorium using pens.

Thursday, April 5

Unknown suspect(s) attempted to extort money from a victim. CSUN officers are investigating the incident.

Two unknown male suspects punched and kicked a victim during an altercation at the University Park Apartment building 16.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle secured on a bike rack outside Manzanita Hall.

A suspect battered two victims during an altercation in the University Park Apartment building 1. The victims refuse to file for prosecution.

Friday, April 6

An unknown male suspect attempted to fraudulently obtain money by calling the victim’s cellphone with a fabricated story.

An unknown suspect triggered a fire alarm in Eucalyptus Hall at around 7 p.m. There was no smoke or fire at the location.

CSUN officers arrested a suspect at the University Park Apartment building 10 for battery of a non-cohabit spouse, vandalism, and obstructing a police officer. The suspect was transported to Los Angeles Inmate Reception Center for booking.

Sunday, April 8

CSUN officers arrested a suspect between Lindley and Parthenia for driving with a suspended license. The suspect was released with a notice to appear.

Monday, April 9

A victim’s bicycle was stolen by an unknown suspect near University Apartment Building 19. The bicycle was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.



Graffiti was written in pink marker on the first floor men’s restroom in the Extended University Commons. The suspect is unknown.

A victim’s bicycle was stolen by an unknown suspect near Jacaranda Hall. The bicycle was secured to a bike rack with a cable lock.

