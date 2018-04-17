Crime Blotter 4/09-4/16

Monday, April 9

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to a bicycle rack at Jacaranda Hall.

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti in the first floor men’s restroom of the Extended University commons using a pink marker.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to a bicycle rack outside the University Park Apartment building 19.

Tuesday, April 10

An unknown suspect stole a cellphone from the victim’s purse while she was in line in Sierra Center.

An unknown suspect keyed the hood of a vehicle at the B5 parking structure.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle outside Sierra Hall that was secured to a bicycle rack with a combination lock.

Wednesday, April 11

An unknown suspect stole a sweater from one of the units at University Park Apartment building 4.

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti using red and blue paint in several places on the fourth floor of the B5 parking structure.

Thursday, April 12

Two known suspects made food purchases at the Sierra Center using the victim’s meal card.

Three residents of the University Park Apartment building 6 were referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations.

Two residents of the University Park Apartment building 8 were referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations.

Sunday, April 15

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti on an emergency blue light telephone tower at the G3 parking lot using black spray paint.

Monday, April 16

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti on sign next to the surface lot at the B5 parking lot using green spray paint.

Three residents of the University Park Apartments building 6 were referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations.

Four residents of the University Park Apartments building 17 were referred for disciplinary action for alcohol law violations.

