Crime Blotter 4/17-4/23

Tuesday, April 17

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti with white paint on a green fence tarp by the Orange Grove Bistro.

A known suspect assaulted a person by University Park Apartment building 8.

An unknown suspect stole a locked bike outside of Redwood Hall.

Wednesday, April 18

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti on a car with black marker at parking lot B5.



An unknown suspect stole a locked bike outside of Jacaranda Hall.

Thursday, April 19

An unknown suspect scuffed the hood and driver side of a person’s vehicle at parking lot B2.

A person received threatening text messages from a known suspect.

An unknown suspect stole a locked bike outside of the University Student Union.

An unknown suspect stole the wheels off of a locked bike outside of the Oviatt Library.

An unknown suspect used an orange paint pen to write graffiti on the back of a chair at Jerome Richfield Hall.

Friday, April 20

A juvenile was arrested by campus police at the CSUN Observatory for obstructing a police officer.

Saturday, April 21

A suspect was arrested at University Apartments Building 6 for threatening and battering a person.



An unknown suspect stole a locked bike outside of the Student Recreational Center.

Sunday, April 22

An unknown suspect vandalized the sixth floor of the B3 parking structure with purple spray paint.

Monday, April 23

An unknown suspect was reported for a hit-and-run that occurred on April 20 after the victim’s parked car was hit and the suspect left the scene without leaving information.



Tuesday, April 24

An unknown suspect stole an envelope containing two gift cards from a mailbox in the Education Building.

A suspect violated a court protection order and assaulted the victim at the B2 and B3 parking lots.

A suspect was arrested for driving without a license during a traffic stop at Reseda and Prairie.

