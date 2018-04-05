Did you feel the earthquake?

At 12:29 p.m. a 5.3 magnitude earthquake hit off the shore of Ventura County.
Matadors react to feeling the earthquake on Twitter:
Tfw that earthquake hits CSUN and I’m on the 4th floor of the library pic.twitter.com/FRQx2VBpwN
— The Person Formerly Known as Luis (@luioran) April 5, 2018
BROOOO I WAS IN THE LIBRARY AT CSUN AND THE EARTHQUAKE SHOOK THE WHOLE DAMN BUILDING, NOT TODAY YA’LL NOT TODAY!!!!!!!
— alyssa joy (@baby_lyssie) April 5, 2018
Y’all felt dat earthquake? I was like yeet cause I’m not gonna die from a book case falling on me on the 3rd floor of the Oviatt Library. I aint dying at Csun bye lmao
— ? mina (@mmminalicious) April 5, 2018