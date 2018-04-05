Here is how CSUN students can save when shopping

- Matadors can save some cash on tunes and TV when bundling everything together with the new Spotify/Hulu deal. When students sign up with their CSUN.edu email, they are eligible to receive both services monthly for only $4.99.
- Many of us know that when you walk into American Eagle or Forever 21, and you show them your CSUN ID, you will receive 10 percent off on your purchase. However, what most students may not know is that when you sign up via email and make purchases online the discount is much bigger.
- Clothing stores such as Cotton On, Billabong, ASOS, Banana Republic, American Eagle and Forever 21 offer student discounts up to 25 percent off site-wide when signing up and verifying with UNiDAYS.com. The UNiDAYS app is designed to help students keep track of all the current student discounts available to you after downloading.
- For a limited time only, online clothing store Boohoo is offering a 45 percent student discount and NastyGal is offering an extra 10 percent off of their 80 percent off store wide sale.
- When you sign up for Apple Music with your CSUN email, you are eligible for a 3-month free trial. After that, it offers a monthly discount where you only pay $5.99 instead of the usual monthly fee.
- Cosmetic stores like MAC, SIGMA, and Lime Crime offer 15-20 percent off deals to all makeup loving students.
- Looking for some cute new spectacles or just in need of an upgrade? GlassesUSA.com offers 55 percent off when students shop through their website. If you prefer to keep glasses off your face, but still need to see, 1800 Contacts does offer a 20 percent discount to college students.
- Traveling sometime soon? When you use your CSUN email address when signing up, you’ll receive $15 off from Uber and 10 percent off when riding with Lyft. The LimeBikes on campus also offer a 50 cent discount per hour when signed up with a college email.
- Postmates will give each student $100 worth of free delivery credit when ordering food.
- Vimeo offers students 50 percent off so they can create and share their video work effortlessly. The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf also offers 10 percent off every order when you show your CSUN ID.
