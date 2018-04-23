LA Leakers draw large crowd at Matador Nights

By
-
Students dance away the night during Matador Nights on Friday. Matador Nights was filed with attractions from carnival rides to huge Dj artist, the student-coordinated event has a party every semester that's free for all students on campus.

L.A. Leakers took the show during Matador nights on Friday, that had students dancing all night long.

The bi-annual event brought in a DJ performance from Power 106’s L.A. Leakers, a DJ duo comprised of DJ Sourmilk and Justin Credible.

“Just to see the outcome and the number of students enjoying the event made us feel accomplished,” said student events assistant Freddy Martin.

It was Martin’s second Matador Nights, he felt more than excited to run the event without a theme for the first time. “I wanted Matador Nights to speak for itself,” said Martin.

The event held by the USU, featured various attractions ranging from food, photo booths and face painting to carnival games and rides. There was also a free oxygen bar and arcade game room.

“The free food is awesome, just wish there was more EDM,” said student Raul Ayala.

The event was free of charge to CSUN students.

PHOTOS: Matador Nights Spring 2018

  • DJ excitedly speaks into microphone
  • people excitedly spin on a carnival ride
  • woman dressed in black getting candy
  • people happily play carnival games
  • man with cast on his leg does break dancing on the dance floor
  • woman gets her face painted with blue and pink designs
  • woman happily relaxes with oxygen tubes in her nose
  • DJ on stage with microphone
  • woman gets face painted with blue flower design
  • 3 girls happily pose for photo
  • people sit in a dimly lit room
