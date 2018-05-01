Lengthy line for financial aid document deadline

Today marked the deadline for students to turn in required documents, such as IRS Tax Transcripts, to the Financial Aid & Scholarship department inside Bayramian Hall.

Despite frequent reminders that were emailed to students who filed for financial aid, many waited until the last minute or forgot about the deadline.

Anahit, a 21-year-old sociology major, waited for nearly two hours. “I’ve never seen lines this bad before.” She said, in comparison to the line at her previous school.

The counters opened at 8 a.m. instead of the usual 10 a.m. listed on the financial aid website.

Amber Sanchez, a 20-year-old business administration major at the end of the line, had to stand in the same line even though she had already submitted her documents and only needed to ask a question at the window.

“My sister told me because she is dependent and I’m not, that I have to turn in the pages in person,” Sanchez said. “On my portal, it says everything been received and its fine, but I’d rather be thorough.”

Students who needed to submit dependent verification documents can still submit, even after the deadline, but will not have enrollment protection for the upcoming semester according to the 2018-2019 student dependent verification worksheet.

