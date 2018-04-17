Matadors of the Week

Josiah Byers and Eric Chance – Byers and Chance led the Volleyball team to a sweep against UC San Diego over the weekend. Both were celebrated in the senior ceremony. On Friday night, Byers had 10 kills and .818 hitting average, where Saturday night he had six blocks and a match high of .750 hitting average. Chance had nine kills Friday night and a .717 average and on Saturday had .445 average with six kills and four blocks.

Madeleine Sanchez – Sanchez not only led her team on her senior weekend, but she broke both CSUN’s scoring record and the scoring record for all Big West for Water Polo record with 223 career goals. The Water Polo team will be headed to the Big West Conference Tournament in Irvine on April 27.

