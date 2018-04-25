Matadors of the week

Trevor Casanova – Catcher Trevor Casanova extended his hitting streak to 10 games in the UC Irvine series. Casanova has hit in 11 of 12 Big West Conference games and has thrown out 15 base runners on the season. CSUN is coming off a tough three-game series sweep against UC Irvine. In the Big West, Casanova leads in batting average, hits and doubles while he is in the top five in runs scored, on-base percentage and slugging percentage. Casanova and the Matadors will return to the field on Friday when the team travels to Hawaii for another conference series.

Mackenzie Babbitt – In the doubleheader with conference rival Cal Poly, Babbitt led the team with two hits, a walk and a stolen base. In game three of the weekend conference series, Babbitt had a team-high two hits and another walk as well. The first baseman has caught fire as of late and will try to carry that momentum into their next game. Babbitt and the Matadors will finally return home Saturday after a six-game road trip. The Matadors will face UC Santa Barbara as the regular season winds down.

