Matadors of the Week

D’Andreah Young

Young won the 400-meter hurdles event at the Stanford Invitational on Mar. 30. Young ran the third fastest time in school history with a 58.15. Her time is also the 10th fastest time in Division I this season. She was named Big West Track Athlete of the Week. Young’s next showing will be at the Pomona-Pitzer Invitational on Saturday.

Savannah Horvath

Horvath made history as the Matadors were swept by UC Davis over the weekend. The senior blasted the ball at the bottom of the seventh inning for the 47th home run of her career, becoming CSUN’s new all-time home run leader. The previous home run leader was Scia Maumausolo, who played from 1993 to 1996. Horvath and the Matadors host Cal State Fullerton on Saturday and Sunday.

