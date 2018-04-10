Matadors of the Week

Alicia Dinkelmeyer – On Sunday, Freshman Alicia Dinkelmeyer won her ninth straight singles match at No. 2 UCI. Of those nine straight victories, CSUN women’s tennis have extended their winning streak to five and have won six of those nine games. Dinkelmeyer’s last loss in a singles match dates back to Feb. 24 against Nevada. Dinkelmeyer and the Matadors return to the court on Friday when CSUN hosts Long Beach State.

Arvis Greene – Opposite hitter Arvis Greene set a career-high with 40 kills in Friday’s five set loss to UC Irvine. Greene now holds the NCAA record for most kills in the season. The senior also had seven digs, four blocks and a pair of aces to account for 44 of CSUN’s 84 points. Greene’s career night would not be enough as the Matadors were edged in extra points deep in the fifth set. Greene will play his final home game Friday against UCSD.

