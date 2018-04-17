MataMeals: Buckwheat

Buckwheat is gluten-free and has resistant fiber, which is a compound shown to lower blood sugar levels. Buckwheat is also high in essential nutrients such as vitamin B and provides a high source of amino acids, other vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants – all with relatively few calories and practically no fat.

Now with that being said, the recipe below is not intended to treat any medical conditions and is not fat-free. But hopefully it will help you take a closer look at buckwheat food options.

Preparation time: 15 min

Overall Cooking Time: 1.5 hours

Approx. Cost: $9.76

Ingredients:

Meat – 1lb

Carrots – 1 medium

Onion – ½

Buckwheat – 1 cup

Vegetable oil

Sour cream- 1tbsp

Tomato paste-1tbsp

Starch – pinch

Salt and pepper to taste

Recipe:

1. The first step (preparing meat) is the same as in previous recipes. Cook grated carrots, diced onion and meat on a high heat in a frying pan with 3-4 tbsp of oil until it reaches the brownish color. Add enough water to cover the meat, turn the heat to low, close the lid and let it cook for an hour. Remember to watch over it.

2. For the sauce, we will need about half a cup of broth from the meat. Mix it with sour cream, tomato paste, and starch. Then pour it into the cooked meat and let it simmer on high heat. Add salt.

3. Rinse the buckwheat. Pour two cups of water into a saucepan. Add the buckwheat and salt. Then bring to a boil, cover with the lid, reduce the heat to low and cook for about 20 minutes, without stirring.

4. And there you have it – a quick, delicious, inexpensive and nutritious meal. It can be served separately (meat as a side to buckwheat) or you can mix all together in the pan.

