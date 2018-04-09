MataMeals: Pilaf

It is hard to say when and where this Eastern dish first appeared. It has many variations and even if two people are going to be making it using the same recipe, chances are at the end the flavor will differ too.

Preparation time: 15 min

Overall Cooking Time: 1.5 hours

Approx. Cost: $9.50



Ingredients

Meat – 1lb

Carrots – 2 medium

Onion – ½

Rice – 1 cup

Vegetable oil

Garlic – 6 cloves

Salt and spices to taste (turmeric, bay leaf, barberry, Zira)

Recipe:

1. Grate the carrots, dice the onion and cut the meat. Then cook them on a high heat in a frying pan with 3-4 tbsp of oil until it reaches the brownish color. About 7 minutes. Add enough water to cover the meat, turn the heat to low, close the lid and let it cook for an hour. Remember to watch over it.

2. If you have some broth left after an hour, pour it into a cup and set aside. Then add salt, spices and rice to the meat.

3. Add another tablespoon of oil and fry it for a minute. So that it can incorporate the flavor better.

4. Then add two cups of liquid for each cup of rice. Simmer on a low heat with the lid closed until the rice is fully cooked and liquid is evaporated (for about 25 minutes)

5. Then add garlic and fry for a minute or so on a high heat. Bon appétit!

