No-Chella: A Guide to Coachella Artists Performing in Los Angeles

Just because you miss Coachella doesn’t mean you have to miss your favorite acts perform. Attached with each Coachella is a series of concerts throughout Los Angeles featuring some of the festival’s acts. In the next two weeks, these Coachella artists will be performing in Los Angeles:



Tyler, the Creator

April 11th- Shrine Auditorium

Former Odd Future member Tyler, the Creator (born Tyler Onkoma) will be performing in Downtown L.A. Known for his absurd humor, Tyler typically hosts a colorful stage-set up reminiscent of his colorful childhood.

Songs to check out: Oldie, Tron Cat, Where This Flower Blooms

Chromeo

April 12nd- El Rey Theatre



Before Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo make their second appearance at Coachella, they make a stop in Mid-City, as they promote their new album “Head Over Heels”. In 2010, their festival set was so in demand that fans infamously toppled a protective fence in San Francisco to see them play.

Songs to check out: Don’t Turn the Lights On, When the Night Falls, Needy

Marian Hill



April 12nd- Fonda Theatre

“The most Shazam’d band“, Marian Hill reached new heights as their song “Down” was featured in the memorable Apple AirPods commercial. The Philadelphian duo showcases a slick electronic sound under soft, silky vocals.

Songs to check out: Down, Over Time

BROCKHAMPTON

April 17th- The NOVO

Hip-hop “boy-band” BROCKHAMPTON was founded through a post on a Kanye West forum. Since then, it has been lauded as one of hip-hop’s fastest rising groups. A millennial success story, BROCKHAMPTON provides a diverse sound from a large, growing roster of rappers, singers and artists. The show is sold out, but you might get lucky and find re-sale tickets.

Songs to check out: PALACE, GUMMY, GOLD

Django Django

April 18- Fonda Theatre



British band Django Django will be performing in between Coachella weekends. The group will be promoting their 2018 album “Marble Skies”. Rivaling Marian Hill, Django Django’s song “Default” was featured in a Google Pixel commercial.

Songs to check out: Default, Hail Bop

Soulwax

April 19- Fonda Theatre



Winner of New York Times’ best pop music album in 2002, Soulwax quickly sold-out for this show. Tickets for the wildly popular Belgian band are still available through re-sale. The group is no stranger to Los Angeles; Soulwax once curated a fictitious radio station in Los Angeles-set video game “Grand Theft Auto V”.

Songs to check out: Krack, Kids (Remix)

6LACK

April 19- The NOVO



Pronounced “black”, 6LACK introduces Los Angeles to his vulnerable hybridization of hip-hop and R&B. Known for his hit song “Prblms”, 6Lack addresses personal and professional problems in his music. In 2016, Rolling Stone listed 6LACK as one of the “10 artists you should know”.

Songs to check out: Glock Six, Loyal





Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

