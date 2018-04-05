Oviatt Library to host workshops for National Poetry Month

The Oviatt Library is hosting a variety of events for April’s National Poetry Month including an open mic, a workshop and poetry readings.

In collaboration with the Northridge Creative Writing Circle, the Oviatt will host an open mic and poetry reading with CSUN alumni and Professor Dorothy Barresi on April 5 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the library exhibit gallery.

As a member of the Northridge Creative Writing Circle, 19-year-old English major Sam Bowers hopes to connect with students through this free event. “First and foremost we are celebrating the work of our fellow students,” Bowers said.

“We’re also celebrating one of CSUN’s own, poet-professor Barresi, and her new book,” Bowers said.

Professor Barresi will host a Q&A session for her new book, “What We Did While We Made More Guns,” a collection of poetry on the connection between economic struggles and gun violence in the U.S.

Poets are encouraged to sign up for the open mic and poems should be no longer than five minutes.

All month long, the Oviatt website is accepting submissions for its Poem of the Day page. To qualify, poems must be original, 100 words or less and only one poem is recommended per submission.

Professor Susan Marcelo will lead a poetry workshop on April 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Lab A. Students are encouraged to bring something to write with and to be prepared for constructive feedback.

CSUN faculty will perform a selection of poems on April 20 from 3 to 5 p.m. in the library exhibit gallery. Stick around till the end for a reception and get a chance to network with other poets.

To close off the month-long celebration, pick up a poem at the Oviatt Library booth on April 26 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. “Poem in your Pocket” day encourages the CSUN community to pick up a poem, keep it in your pocket and share it with others throughout the day.

