Pal, baseball’s unofficial mascot

By
-
CSUN’s Baseball Team with Pal just before practice. CSUN Baseball Field, March 30th, 2018. Photo credit: Abdulaziz Almurad

CSUN’s very own baseball team has an unofficial, and unusual energetic mascot. His name is Pal, the dachshund dog.

IMG_4919.JPG
Pal “Dachshund dog”, on the baseball field looking for squirrels to chase off the field. CSUN Baseball Field, March 30th, 2018. Photo credit: Abdulaziz Almurad

The 7-year-old purebred wiener dog was the last of his brothers and sisters to have a home. Owner Bryan Mulligan, the groundskeeper of CSUN’s baseball field, was gifted by his friend just after he was born April 10, 2011.

“I used to put him inside my jacket pocket when I was doing my work,” Mulligan said.

IMG_4840.JPG
From the right is Bryan Mulligan Pals owner and CSUN Baseball Field Groundskeeper with Pal and to the left is Nick Hand Student Manager for the baseball team. CSUN Baseball Field, March 30th, 2018. Photo credit: Abdulaziz Almurad
IMG_4872.JPG
Dylan Tashjian Student Manager for the baseball team with Pal leveling the baseball field. CSUN Baseball Field, March 30th, 2018. Photo credit: Abdulaziz Almurad

At first, he was with Mulligan riding around the field doing landscape work but as he grew up he began chasing squirrels off of the field and playing around with the team as they enter locker rooms and head to the field.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR