Pal, baseball’s unofficial mascot

CSUN’s very own baseball team has an unofficial, and unusual energetic mascot. His name is Pal, the dachshund dog.

The 7-year-old purebred wiener dog was the last of his brothers and sisters to have a home. Owner Bryan Mulligan, the groundskeeper of CSUN’s baseball field, was gifted by his friend just after he was born April 10, 2011.

“I used to put him inside my jacket pocket when I was doing my work,” Mulligan said.

At first, he was with Mulligan riding around the field doing landscape work but as he grew up he began chasing squirrels off of the field and playing around with the team as they enter locker rooms and head to the field.

