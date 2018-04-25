Resource fair brings awareness of sexual assault prevention

Students got the opportunity to learn about CSUN’s sexual assault prevention resources as they gathered in the Plaza del Sol Tuesday afternoon.

The peer-education program Project DATE organized the event as a part of their Sexual Assault Awareness for Everyone, or SAAFE, Week. The week-long event is meant to spread awareness of sexual violence and how to prevent it from happening at any time.

University Counseling Services peer education coordination leader Samir Hamawe led the event’s organization to create a conversation about sexual assault on campus.

“As a male, you don’t necessarily talk about preventing sexual assault. You just understand that it’s a negative thing,” Hamawe said. “You don’t necessarily talk or discuss within your own communities about how, as men, can we create and foster a culture of respect amongst various communities.”

Other mental health and trauma support groups such as Matadors 4 Wellness, Men Care and University Counseling Services also set up booths to inform students of the resources they provide.

“Hearing the stories of the Project DATE peer educators who volunteered with the program really inspires me to understand that each person is unique in the way they discuss and access these resources,” Hamawe said.

The resource fair was a part of a series of events happening throughout the entirety of SAAFE Week. Throughout a majority of the week, speakers from various organizations talked about their personal encounters with domestic abuse and helping sexual assault victims.

“It really does change the way you interact, the way you talk, the way you present yourself [and] the way you respect the personal boundaries of people,” Hamawe said.

