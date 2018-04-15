Sanchez breaks school record; nets two goals in loss to UC Davis

Water Polo’s struggles continue in their third straight loss to No. 8 UC Davis. Senior Madeleine Sanchez scored two goals to break the program record but it was not enough for CSUN as Davis won 11-6.

Sanchez scored her 223rd goal of her illustrious CSUN career to take the record.

“It feels good to wrap my four years and where I’m at,” Sanchez said. “I’m definitely proud of myself. Tough loss; I would’ve liked to win that one.”

Sanchez netted her 47th and 48th goals of the season to hold onto second place in the Big West while UC Davis’s Paige Virgil found the net three times to tie Sanchez.

UC Davis controlled from the start scoring four early goals in the first quarter.

From there on the closest CSUN would get would be 8-6.

UC Davis Goalkeeper Caitlin Golding tipped a shot a Sanchez shot just enough, leading to a quick counter goal by Davis’s Greta Kohlmoos. What could have been a one-point game, swung to the Matadors facing a three-point deficit.

The Matador offense decayed after and UC Davis would not let up scoring two more goals to end the game.

“We played some great possessions but our consistency was lacking,” said Coach Matt Warshaw. “We need to be more consistent.”

CSUN now has lost all four conference games this season and will have one more chance to win tomorrow when No. 5 Hawaii visits CSUN at noon.

