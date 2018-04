Thursday, April 12

Beach volleyball vs CSU Bakersfield at 11 a.m. (free CSUN visor for first 100 fans)

Beach volleyball vs Loyola Marymount at 3 p.m.

Friday, April 13

Tennis vs Long Beach State at 1 p.m.

Baseball vs Long Beach State at 3 p.m.

Men’s volleyball vs UC San Diego at 7 p.m.

Saturday, April 14

Water polo vs UC Davis at 12 p.m.

Baseball vs Long Beach State at 1 p.m.

Sunday, April 15

Water polo vs Hawai’i at 12 p.m.

Baseball vs Long Beach State at 1 p.m.

