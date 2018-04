Sports Calendar 4/16-4/22

Monday 4/16

Women’s Golf

Big West Championship @ Irvine ALL DAY

Men’s Golf

@ UCSB Intercollegiate ALL DAY

Tuesday 4/17

Baseball

@ San Diego State at 6 p.m.

Women’s Golf

Big West Championship @ Irvine

Men’s Golf

@ UCSB Intercollegiate ALL

Thursday 4/19

Men’s Volleyball

vs UC Santa Barbara at 7:30 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

vs Cal State Los Angeles at 12 p.m.

Friday 4/20

Baseball

vs UC Irvine at 3 p.m.

Tennis

@ UC Santa Barbara at 1 p.m.

Saturday 4/21

Baseball

vs UC Irvine at 1 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

@ Vanguard at 12 p.m.

@ CSU Bakersfield at 2 p.m.

Softball

@ Cal Poly at 1 p.m.

@ Cal Poly at 3 p.m.

Sunday 4/22

Baseball

vs UC Irvine at 1 p.m.

Softball

@ Cal Poly at 1 p.m.

Tennis

vs University of Hawai’i at 11 a.m.

