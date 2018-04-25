    Sports Calendar 4/27-5/01

    Friday 4/27

    Baseball

    @ Hawaii at 9:35 p.m.

    Beach Volleyball

    vs CSU Bakersfield, Honolulu at 1 p.m.

    Women’s Tennis

    Big West Tournament

    vs Cal State Fullerton at 11 a.m.

    Women’s Water Polo

    Big West Tournament

    @ UC Irvine at 2 p.m.

    Track and Field

    Steve Scott Invitational

    All Day at Irvine, CA

    Saturday 4/28

    Baseball

    @ Hawaii at 9:35 p.m.

    Softball

    vs UC Santa Barbara at 1 p.m.

    vs UC Santa Barbara at 3 p.m.

    Track and Field

    Desert Heat Classic

    All Day at Tucson, AZ

    Sunday 4/29

    Baseball

    @ Hawai’i at 4:05 p.m.

    Men’s Golf

    Big West Championship

    All day at Industry Hills

    Softball

    vs UC Santa Barbara at 3 p.m.

    Monday 4/30

    Men’s Golf

    Big West Championship

    All day at Industry Hills

    Tuesday 5/01

    Men’s Golf

    Big West Championship

    All day at Industry Hills

