Sports Calendar 4/27-5/01

By

Friday 4/27

Baseball

@ Hawaii at 9:35 p.m.

Beach Volleyball

vs CSU Bakersfield, Honolulu at 1 p.m.



Women’s Tennis

Big West Tournament

vs Cal State Fullerton at 11 a.m.

Women’s Water Polo

Big West Tournament

@ UC Irvine at 2 p.m.

Track and Field

Steve Scott Invitational

All Day at Irvine, CA

Saturday 4/28

Baseball

@ Hawaii at 9:35 p.m.

Softball

vs UC Santa Barbara at 1 p.m.

vs UC Santa Barbara at 3 p.m.

Track and Field

Desert Heat Classic

All Day at Tucson, AZ

Sunday 4/29

Baseball

@ Hawai’i at 4:05 p.m.

Men’s Golf

Big West Championship

All day at Industry Hills

Softball

vs UC Santa Barbara at 3 p.m.

Monday 4/30

Men’s Golf

Big West Championship

All day at Industry Hills

Tuesday 5/01

Men’s Golf

Big West Championship

All day at Industry Hills

