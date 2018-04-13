Student hosts open-mic night in dorm room

The first floor of Carrageen Hall erupted with the sound of poetry, hip-hop and the voices of students Monday night.

From inside the walls of a humble dorm room, 19-year-old Alex Uribe hosted his own open mic and art gallery event to give students the opportunity to showcase their expressions in different forms of art.

“Personally, I love doing things that bring people together,” said the first-year business management student. “People can just come together and vibe and put their problems aside and just enjoy the moment for a minute.”

Various students showcased their paintings, poetry and music in a living room full of like-minded young artists. First-year child development major Alicia de la Torre showcases her piece for art gallery viewers.

The highlight of the night was when Uribe and 18-year-old Justin Rognlie took the stage by performing their rendition of the song “Rain” by Mac Miller. Their lyrics talk about their plans on trying to succeed in the music industry with Rognlie describing himself as “…a Valley boy trying to make it on the Forbes list.”

“I knew I had to make my mark on this world before I die,” said Uribe. “Hope my mama see me thrive. If not I just hope she knows her little boy tried.”

Uribe said he doesn’t know if he will be hosting any more events anytime soon but he hopes to keep organizing open mic nights in the future.

