Top 5 Ways to Manage Stress Before Studying

Managing stress before studying leads to more productive studying, and by utilizing these top five resources on campus, students can expect to study better.

5. Student Recreation Center’s gym – According to an article in the Huffington Post, willpower is like a muscle: the more you exercise it, the stronger it becomes.

4. Oasis Wellness Center Nap Pod – According to a Harvard health blog, a quick nap may boost learning, memory, and creative problem solving.

3. Oasis Wellness Center Meditation class – According to an article in Psychology today meditation is linked to altering mental focus and keep the mind from wondering.

2. Get Coffee at Freudian Sip – According to a John Hopkins University Study, coffee can help boost your long term memory.

1. Learning Resources Center – Scheduling a visit with a tutor helps you polish your knowledge on the subject.

