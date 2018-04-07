Weekly Picks 4/11 – 4/20

Wednesday, April 11

St. Vincent at the Orpheum

9 p.m.

$33 – $50

The Orpheum Theatre

842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014

Annie Clark, professionally known as St. Vincent, is known for her distinct blends of soft rock, jazz and experimental rock in her music. The “Los Ageless” musician takes to LA for her Fear the Future tour before her Coachella performances on both weekends.

Thursday, April 12

NBA 2K18 Tournament

6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

FREE

Games Room, USU

Players are invited to Games Room to compete against one another in an NBA 2K18 tournament. Students can play to win a $50 GameStop gift card.

Friday, April 13

Autoerotique at Avalon

9:30 p.m.

$45 – $95 (depending on how close the date is)

Avalon Hollywood

1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028

Toronto-based House producer Keith Struan, known by his stage name Autoerotique, will be performing at Avalon Hollywood this Friday. The “Waist Time” producer has collaborated with the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki and Tiesto to name a few.

Saturday, April 14

Monsterpalooza

11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

$35

Pasadena Convention Center

300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101

Celebrating the art of monsters and horror movies, this festival features over 250 exhibitors, movie screenings, makeup demos and celebrity appearances.

Sunday, April 15

Camila Cabello at Hollywood Palladium

8 p.m.

$40 general admission, $80 VIP seating

Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028

Chart-topping singer and songwriter Camila Cabello takes the stage at Hollywood Palladium on her 2018 tour. Known for hit singles like “Havana” and “Never Be the Same”, the Cuban-born musician blends Latin influences in her pop and R&B style.

Monday, April 16

Jaime Triana Lecture

3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

FREE

Sierra Hall, Room 451

Jaime Triana is an assistant professor at the University of Arts of Cuba. He has participated in more than 100 festivals, conferences, and festivals in Cuba and 18 other countries. His lecture will focus on the creation and objective of the Indigenous Cultures degree program at the Casa de las Américas organization.

Tuesday, April 17

BROCKHAMPTON at The Novo

$34.50 – $44.50

8 p.m.

The Novo

800 W Olympic Blvd A335, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Critically acclaimed alternative hip-hop and pop-rap group, BROCKHAMPTON will be performing in LA during the North American part of their tour. The 15-strong group features a variety of rappers, musicians and art directors in one unique live performance.

Wednesday, April 18

Overwatch League

$20

4 p.m.

Blizzard Arena

3000 W Alameda Ave. Burbank, CA 91523

Players from different cities throughout the world compete in a live esports tournament in Blizzard’s popular title Overwatch.

Thursday, April 19

Earth Day LA

9 a.m.

FREE

Grand Park

200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

One of LA’s largest Earth Day celebrations, Earth Day LA offers residents, workers and visitors to downtown ideas on how to increase sustainability in their everyday lives. The event features performances, plant giveaways, tours and much more.

Friday, April 20

The Gateway Show

9 p.m. – 11 p.m.

$10 – $25

Echoes on Pico

5025 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019

At this 21+ event, comedians such as Wild ‘N Out’s Esther Ku and “Big Mouth” star Jak Knight perform a stand-up show with a twist. The comedians will take the stage completely high while attempting to tell their best jokes.

