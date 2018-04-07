Weekly Picks 4/11 – 4/20

Wednesday, April 11
St. Vincent at the Orpheum
9 p.m.
$33 – $50
The Orpheum Theatre
842 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Annie Clark, professionally known as St. Vincent, is known for her distinct blends of soft rock, jazz and experimental rock in her music. The “Los Ageless” musician takes to LA for her Fear the Future tour before her Coachella performances on both weekends.
Thursday, April 12
NBA 2K18 Tournament
6 p.m. – 9 p.m.
FREE
Games Room, USU
Players are invited to Games Room to compete against one another in an NBA 2K18 tournament. Students can play to win a $50 GameStop gift card.
Friday, April 13
Autoerotique at Avalon
9:30 p.m.
$45 – $95 (depending on how close the date is)
Avalon Hollywood
1735 Vine St, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Toronto-based House producer Keith Struan, known by his stage name Autoerotique, will be performing at Avalon Hollywood this Friday. The “Waist Time” producer has collaborated with the likes of Diplo, Steve Aoki and Tiesto to name a few.
Saturday, April 14
Monsterpalooza
11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
$35
Pasadena Convention Center
300 E Green St, Pasadena, CA 91101
Celebrating the art of monsters and horror movies, this festival features over 250 exhibitors, movie screenings, makeup demos and celebrity appearances.
Sunday, April 15
Camila Cabello at Hollywood Palladium
8 p.m.
$40 general admission, $80 VIP seating
Hollywood Palladium
6215 Sunset Blvd. Hollywood, CA 90028
Chart-topping singer and songwriter Camila Cabello takes the stage at Hollywood Palladium on her 2018 tour. Known for hit singles like “Havana” and “Never Be the Same”, the Cuban-born musician blends Latin influences in her pop and R&B style.
Monday, April 16
Jaime Triana Lecture
3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
FREE
Sierra Hall, Room 451
Jaime Triana is an assistant professor at the University of Arts of Cuba. He has participated in more than 100 festivals, conferences, and festivals in Cuba and 18 other countries. His lecture will focus on the creation and objective of the Indigenous Cultures degree program at the Casa de las Américas organization.
Tuesday, April 17
BROCKHAMPTON at The Novo
$34.50 – $44.50
8 p.m.
The Novo
800 W Olympic Blvd A335, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Critically acclaimed alternative hip-hop and pop-rap group, BROCKHAMPTON will be performing in LA during the North American part of their tour. The 15-strong group features a variety of rappers, musicians and art directors in one unique live performance.
Wednesday, April 18
Overwatch League
$20
4 p.m.
Blizzard Arena
3000 W Alameda Ave. Burbank, CA 91523
Players from different cities throughout the world compete in a live esports tournament in Blizzard’s popular title Overwatch.
Thursday, April 19
Earth Day LA
9 a.m.
FREE
Grand Park
200 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012
One of LA’s largest Earth Day celebrations, Earth Day LA offers residents, workers and visitors to downtown ideas on how to increase sustainability in their everyday lives. The event features performances, plant giveaways, tours and much more.
Friday, April 20
The Gateway Show
9 p.m. – 11 p.m.
$10 – $25
Echoes on Pico
5025 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
At this 21+ event, comedians such as Wild ‘N Out’s Esther Ku and “Big Mouth” star Jak Knight perform a stand-up show with a twist. The comedians will take the stage completely high while attempting to tell their best jokes.