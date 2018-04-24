Weekly Picks 4/25 – 5/4

Wednesday, April 25

Not an Ostrich: And Other Images from America’s Library

11 a.m.

FREE

Annenberg Space for Photography

2000 Avenue of the Stars #10, Los Angeles 90067

This exhibit will display photography curator Anne Wilkes Tucker’s collection of photos. The exhibition will span across the history of photography from photographed portraits of historical figures to contemporary digital prints.

Thursday, April 26

Kinesis: Emerging Choreography

8 p.m.

$15 for students; $20 general admission

Plaza del Sol Performance Hall

CSUN’s Kinesiology department will be hosting an event showcasing the works of talented dancers, choreographers and lighting designers. The night will highlight choreographic diversity with styles ranging from urban street, tap and contemporary.

Friday, April 27

The Immigrant

8 p.m.

$40 plus fees

Sierra Madre Playhouse

87 W Sierra Madre Blvd, Sierra Madre 91024

The members of the Sierra Madre Playhouse will be holding their production of the American historical fiction drama. “The Immigrant” centers around a young Russian-Jewish immigrant and his struggles living in rural Texas in the early 1900s.

Saturday, April 28

Slushii at the Palladium

8 p.m.

$30 plus fees

Hollywood Palladium

6215 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles 90028

LA-based dubstep and progressive house producer Slushii will be performing a shows in Hollywood. The “Catch Me” producer’s show is a part of his “There X2” world tour.

Sunday, April 29

Downtown Modernism

8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

$8 general admission; CASH ONLY

2901 Saco St, Los Angeles 90058

Celebrate the beauty of vintage modern art and design at this LA-based marketplace. The market will have various art and food vendors available.

Monday, April 30

Signs of Spring: A Day in the Garden

California Art Club Gallery at The Old Mill: San Marino



1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Free

1120 Old Mill Road, San Marino CA 91108

The exhibition showcases a range of paintings that capture how nature marks the arrival of springtime. Some of the paintings show the blooming of colorful flowers and budding of leaves that transform the landscape when winter transitions to spring.

Tuesday, May 1

Who Let Who Let the Dogs Out?

7 p.m.

FREE

Ace Hotel DTLA

929 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Artist Ben Sisto is a self-proclaimed expert on the Baha Men’s hit song “Who Let the Dogs Out”. Sisto will be holding a multimedia presentation telling stories of the artists behind some of the most memorable catchy pop songs.

Wednesday, May 2

Levar Burton Reads Live

7 p.m.

$30 plus fees

The Regent Theater

448 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

People of all ages can enjoy the storytelling of “Reading Rainbow” host Levar Burton as he reads for a live audience. The books will range throughout different types of fiction such as fantasy, mystery, comedy and science fiction.

Thursday, May 3

Soft Power Opening Night

6:30 p.m.

$45 plus fees

Ahmanson Theatre

135 N Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Tony Award-winner David Henry Hwang will debut his musical comedy on America’s political climate. The play takes place after the 2016 presidential election results. The story focuses on American history and politics through the lens of a Chinese executive.

Friday, May 4

Bishop Briggs at the Fonda

9 p.m.

$43 plus fees

The Fonda Theatre

6126 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028

The “River” singer and songwriter will be performing in Hollywood on her North American tour. Briggs’ music blends the folk, pop and electronic music genres in unique, gospel-tinged songs.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

