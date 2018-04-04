Weekly Picks 4/4 – 4/13

Wednesday, April 4th

Dumbfounded @ the Constellation Room

Doors open 8:00 p.m.

$20

Argentinian-born, Korean American hip-hop star Dumbfounded will be performing in Orange County. Well-respected in the battle-rap community, Dumbfounded kickstarted his career in Los Angeles and has been featured in an article by the Los Angeles Times and an episode of “Adventure Time”.

3503 South Harbor Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

Thursday, April 5th

Los Angeles Beer & Brewery Tours



$4-5

6:00 p.m.

Through the “Beer Adventures” app, the Los Angeles Beer & Brewery Tours take participants throughout Los Angeles to some of the most legendary Angeleno breweries and distilleries.

330 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Friday, April 6th

Long Beach Art Walk First Fridays

6:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Free

Food, music, and art is curated for the Long Beach community each first Friday of the month. Local artists and musicians will be present to promote their work. Free parking available at the Bixby Business Center

Bixby Knolls

Long Beach, CA 90807

Saturday, April 7th

Foodie Con

$10-40

11 a.m.

A convention catered (no pun intended) toward those with a passion for culinary arts. Food Con curates a series of “food exhibitors, product tastings, workshops, cooking demos, book signings and more”. Food Con runs until April 8th.

1933 S Broadway Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

Sunday, April 8th

23rd Annual Tokyo City Cup



Free

10:30 a.m. (schedule for specific events are listed online)

Japan Family Day at Santa Anita Park provides an opportunity to engage in Japanese culture. The world-famous equestrian racetrack hosts a series of booths that demonstrate different components of Japanese culture such as origami, sumo, and taiko.

Santa Anita Park, 285 Huntington Dr.

Arcadia, CA 91007

Monday, April 9th

Pelicans vs. Clippers

7:30 p.m.

$14-50

NBA superstar Anthony Davis comes to Los Angeles to take on DeAndre Jordan and the Clippers. The Pelicans’ supporting cast includes former UCLA Bruin star Jrue Holiday and former Fairfax High School stand-out Solomon Hill.

STAPLES Center, 1111 S Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

Tuesday, April 10th

Free First Tuesday @ LACMA

11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Free

Los Angeles County Museum of Art is free every second Tuesday of the month. See collections featuring artists such as Pablo Picasso, Rembrandt and Andy Warhol, as well as a rotating collection of temporary exhibitions.

905 Wilshire Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90036

Wednesday, April 11th

Evidence @ The Observatory

$40-50

Doors open 7:00 p.m.

Dilated Peoples member Evidence will be performing in front of a sold-out crowd as he promotes his new album, “Weather or Not”.

3503 S Harbor Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

Thursday, April 12th

Marian Hill @ the Fonda Theatre



$60

Doors open 9:00 p.m.

Electro-Pop duo Marian Hill will grace the stages of Hollywood, as they promote their new album “Unusual”. Proclaimed the “most Shazam’d band in America” by Rolling Stone Magazine, Marian Hill made waves last year after their song “Down” was featured on an Apple commercial.

6126 Hollywood Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90028

Friday, April 13th

Last Bookstore Q&A with “Feast” author Hannah Howard

7:30 p.m.

Free

Former VICE contributor and popular food critic Hannah Howard will be hosting a Q&A for her literary debut, “Feast: True Love In and Out of the Kitchen”. The story highlights her experiences working through New York City’s foodie scene while balancing body image acceptance.

453 S Spring St.

Los Angeles, CA 90013

