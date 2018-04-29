Weekly Picks 5/1-5/11

Monday, April 30th

Little Dom’s Monday night supper

$18

5:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

For Italian food fans, a revolving door at popular Los Angeles eatery Little Dom’s. Each Monday, a different assortment of Italian food will be available until the end of the year. Alcohol is also discounted.

2128 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027

Tuesday, May 1st

Saba at the Roxy

$16 – $65

Doors open at 8 p.m.

Popular rapper Saba will be performing at the Roxy. Saba is known for his features on Chance the Rapper’s tracks “Angels” and “Everybody’s Something”. The artist will be performing his original music on his Care For Me tour.

9009 W. Sunset Blvd., West Hollywood, CA 90069

Wednesday, May 2nd

Jazz Combos at CSUN

$7 (with a CSUN Student I.D.)

Doors open at 7 p.m.

The CSUN music department hosts a series of skilled jazz artists to help students unwind as the homestretch of the semester approaches.

Cypress Recital Hall

Thursday, May 3rd

CSUN Wind Ensemble



$7 (with a CSUN Student I.D.)

7:30 p.m.

CSUN’s Wind Ensemble is highly regarded among the music community. Take advantage of your student discount and come watch them play.

Plaza del Sol Performance Hall

Friday, May 4th

Virtual Reality Expo



$300 (Student discounts available)

10 a.m.- 5p.m.

Come see the most cutting-edge technology in virtual reality. Vendors, demonstrators and keynote speakers will be present to showcase this up-and-coming technology.

LA Convention Center, 1201 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Saturday, May 5th

Golovkin vs. Martirosyan

$53

T.B.A.

Cinco de Mayo traditionally provides some of the best prize-fights in boxing each year. Come watch one of the best in the ring, Gennady Golovkin, who will fight Vanes Martirosyan, Golovkin’s replacement for his previous opponent, Canelo Alvarez.

StubHub Center, 18400 S Avalon Blvd, Carson, CA 90746

Sunday, May 6th

Asian Pacific Film Festival



$13 (with a student I.D,)

6:30 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Watch some of the best films made by the Asian Pacific community showcased during this celebration of diverse filmmakers.

Multiple Venues in Little Tokyo

Monday, May 7th

Big Fake Wedding



$25

7-9 p.m.

Want to put on your best wedding clothes, but none of your friends and family are willing to get married? Big Fake Wedding has got you covered. The lobby of the LINE Hotel will be converted into an artificial wedding hall, simulating all the pageantries of a real wedding.

3515 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010

Tuesday, May 8th

LACMA Free Day

Free!

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Unwind before finals (or during depending on your professor) by looking at some of the best fine art in Los Angeles, for free!

Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036

Wednesday, May 9th

Khalid at the Greek Theatre



$40

Rising singer Khalid will grace the stage at the Greek Theatre to perform some of his such as “Location” and “Young Dumb & Broke”.

Greek Theatre, 2700 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027

Thursday, May 10th

Top Dawg Entertainment: The Championship Tour



$60 – $200

7:30 p.m.

Kendrick Lamar assembles his squad of Top Dawg label mates to perform in this dream team of rappers and R&B artists. Aside from Lamar, the show hosts mega-stars such as SZA and ScHoolboy Q.

The Forum, Inglewood, CA

Friday, May 11th

CSUN’s Masters of Fine Arts Graduate Exhibition

Free

12 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The CSUN Art Galleries will host the works of graduating Matadors, as paintings, drawings, sculptures, ceramics, photography and more will be showcased to the public.

Main Gallery, Art and Design Center

