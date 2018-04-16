Weekly Picks- Coachella Weekend 2 Edition

Thursday, April 19th

Earth Day LA



9:00 a.m.

Free

Spend Earth Day in downtown, as the city celebrates sustainable living by providing seminars on landscaping, electric vehicles, and yoga. Los Angeles residents will have the chance to plant their very own tree in Grand Park.

Grand Park, 210 W. Temple Street, Los Angeles, 90012

Friday, April 20th to Sunday, April 22nd (Sundial’s Coachella Picks)

Daniel Caesar – Outdoor Stage (Friday)

Set Time: 6:10 – 7:00 p.m.

Despite Coachella’s top-heavy R&B line-up, Daniel Caesar could very well be one of the best acts in the genre performing this weekend. The Grammy-nominated crooner is a perfect set to watch with a significant other, as his music grapples with romance, intimacy and unrequited love. Weekend 1 saw Caesar bringing out fellow R&B star H.E.R. to perform their hit “Best Part”.

Notable Schedule Conflicts: The Blaze

Vince Staples – Main Stage (Friday)



Set Time: 7:10 – 8:00 p.m.

Long Beach-native Vince Staples is one of the fastest rising hip-hop acts today. With recent his successes in his new album “Big Fish Theory” and his musical involvement with “Black Panther”, Staples is a must-see for hip-hop fans. His musical set is mixed in with a series of dazzling visuals and Vince’s trademark sardonic humor. It will be seen if Staples can top his Weekend 1 set, which saw last year’s Coachella headliner Kendrick Lamar come out for a surprise appearance.

Notable Schedule Conflicts: War on Drugs,

St. Vincent – Outdoor State (Friday)

Set Time: 8:55 – 9:50 p.m.

After the creation of Desert Trip, Coachella has seen a significant decline in quality rock acts, as most of the genre’s veterans have migrated to the mid-October festival. The Grammy-winning St. Vincent is one of the remaining big name rock acts on this year’s line-up. The sultry-voiced songwriter plans on providing an innovative set this Coachella; rather than a traditional musical set, she will be debuting an experimental film that challenges the boundaries of an artists’ self-expression.

Notable Schedule Conflicts: Kygo, DREAMS

Angel Olsen – Gobi Tent (Saturday)

Set Time: 5:30 – 6:15 p.m.

As much as it hurts not to put Chromeo as a selected picks, you might be best avoiding the Main Stage on Saturday, as the “Bey-Hive” will be occupying the stage all day. That means that you will likely be surrounded by unenthusiastic teenagers the entire set. Indie star Angel Olsen is fair compensation, as her sloppy, melodic style will provide an enjoyable festival experience among the Gobi crowd.

Notable Schedule Conflicts: Chromeo, BØRNS

BROCKHAMPTON – Mojave Tent (Saturday)

Set Time: 6:05 – 7:00 p.m.

So far one of the most highly-acclaimed sets Weekend 1, the hip-hop “boyband” BROCKHAMPTON provides a fantastic alternative to the “Bey-Hive” swarmed Main Stage. Avoid Beyonce fans camping out and get “turnt” to all of the popular groups’ hits from “Saturation III”.

Notable Schedule Conflicts: Snakehips, MØ

San Holo – Sahara Tent (Sunday)

Set Time: 2:50 – 3:40 p.m.

EDC favorite San Holo provides a good alternative to sleeping in Sunday afternoon. The popular DJ’s set employs an exciting cocktail of his original music and remixes to set the tone for the rest of the last day of Coachella.

Notable Schedule Conflicts: THEY.

Kamasi Washington- Outdoor Stage (Sunday)

Set Time: 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Coachella doesn’t mean you can’t spend your Sunday night quietly listening to the rifts of a master saxophonist. Known for his work from artists ranging from Kendrick Lamar to Herbie Hancock, Washington has a substantial body of work on his own. His auspicious rhythms aren’t the traditional sound of Coachella, but an enjoyable one none the less.

Notable Schedule Conflicts: Jidenna, Portugal. the Man

Monday, April 23rd

Miami Marlins vs. Los Angeles Dodgers



7:00 p.m.

$39

For the “doomsday” take yourself out to the ball-game, as the Dodgers host the Marlins in a the middle of a 3 game series.

Dodgers Stadium, 1000 Vin Scully Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90012

Tuesday, April 24th

An Evening of Collaborative Piano

7:30 p.m.

$7 (For CSUN Students)

CSUN’s Department of Music will be host to a collaborative piano effort. Relax and unwind weeks before finals take their toll to classical piano.

Cypress Recital Hall (CSUN)

Wednesday, April 25th

The Huntington Library: Every Picture Tells a Story



7:30 p.m.

Free

The famous garden-museum Huntington Library will host Richard White, a renown Stanford history professor use pictures of California’s landscape to further investigate the state’s rich, storied history.

1151 Oxford Rd, San Marino, CA 91108





