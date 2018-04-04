What are they filming in front of the Oviatt Library?

By
-
A prop for "The Orville" on the Oviatt Lawn Photo credit: Brandon Ilano

Filming for The Orville, a TV show on FOX, is taking place in front of the Oviatt Library. The show stars Seth McFarlane and is a science-fiction comedy series that takes place in space. That explains the spaceship and considerable amounts of film equipment on the right side of the Oviatt lawn.

Matadors react on Twitter:


This story was updated at 12:20 p.m.

