What are they filming in front of the Oviatt Library?

Filming for The Orville, a TV show on FOX, is taking place in front of the Oviatt Library. The show stars Seth McFarlane and is a science-fiction comedy series that takes place in space. That explains the spaceship and considerable amounts of film equipment on the right side of the Oviatt lawn.

Matadors react on Twitter:

That moment when The Orville is filming on your Campus and @SethMacFarlane walks by you and you’re too chicken to say anything so you end up just staring at him and saying nothing. If you read this, I’m a huge fan Seth, keep up the great work — Mantis Toboggan (@thatdantheman) April 4, 2018

Omg you guys they are filming the Orville on my campus and Seth McFarlan is here right now — Andrea Crawford (@crawforda10) April 4, 2018

seth macfarlane was right next to me and i didnt even notice, even tho he was LITERALLY IN COSTUME FOR THE ORVILLE — the world is quiet here (@danielpena139) April 4, 2018

I just saw @SethMacFarlane on campus and, he’s so beautiful! I don’t think y’all understand I was like 3 feet away from him!!!!! pic.twitter.com/B6s0aGsazq — Lizeth Castellón? (@Lizz_Styles6) April 4, 2018



This story was updated at 12:20 p.m.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

