Crime Blotter 4/24 – 4/30

Tuesday, April 24

A suspect was arrested for disorderly conduct in Sequoia Hall at around 8 p.m. CSUN officers transported him to LAPD Van Nuys jail for booking.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle parked on a rack outside Chaparral Hall.

A bicycle secured to a rack was stolen by an unknown suspect on the west side of the Oviatt Library.

Wednesday, April 25

An unknown suspect wrote graffiti with red paint on a glass panel of the solar transformer facility at parking lot B2.

An unknown male was seen possibly masturbating on the northeast side of the Orange Grove Pond. The suspect left the area prior to officers’ arrival.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured with a cable lock on a rack outside Jacaranda Hall.

Thursday, April 26

A woman was reported screaming in the B3 parking structure. Officers responded and made contact with two people involved in a verbal argument.

Two roommates from the University Park Apartment building 12 were involved in a physical altercation. Neither one of them wanted to press charges.

An unknown male was smoking marijuana in a classroom at Jerome Richfield Hall. The suspect left the area before the officers arrived.

Friday, April 27

An unknown suspect stole a projector and two hard drives from an office in Matador Hall.

An unidentified male suspect hit a parked vehicle on the G9 parking lot. He left the area without leaving his information but the incident was captured on the campus CCTV system.

Saturday, April 28

A resident of the University Park Apartment building 19 was referred for disciplinary action for an alcohol law violation.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured with a collapsible U-lock to a rack outside Cypress Hall.

Sunday, April 29

A suspect was arrested at the University Park Apartment building 18 for giving a false name to police officers. CSUN officers transported the suspect to LAPD Lost Hills station for booking.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured with a cable lock to a bicycle rack outside the University Park Apartments.

An unknown suspect stole a wallet from the victim’s bag at the USU

Monday, April 30

An unknown suspect stole the victim’s skateboard that was left unattended outside UVA D

An unknown suspect stole the victim’s cell phone that was left unattended in the women’s bathroom at the Oviatt Library

Tuesday, May 1

CSUN officers arrested the suspect for driving without a license at traffic stop on Lassen and Garden Grove

