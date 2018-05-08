Crime Blotter 5/1-5/7

Tuesday, May 1

An unknown person used counterfeit bills to make a purchase at Bayramian Hall.

An unknown man shoplifted multiple items from the USU Mercado.

Wednesday, May 2

A suspect was arrested for trespassing after being asked by police to leave Sierra Hall.

An unknown suspect hit a person’s parked car and left parking lot B1 without leaving their information.

Police arrested a suspect in a domestic abuse incident at University Apartment Building A.

Thursday, May 3

An unknown suspect stole an unattended hard drive from the women’s restroom at the Oviatt Library.

Friday, May 4

An unknown suspect hit a person’s parked car and left parking lot G3 without leaving their information.

Two residents from UPA 11 were referred for alcohol and drug violations.

Saturday, May 5

A suspect stole a wallet from a person’s residence at UPA 19.

Sunday, May 6

Police are looking for a suspect who broke a glass display case on the first floor of Live Oak Hall.

An unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to a bike rack on the east side of the Oviatt Library.

Monday, May 7

An unknown male suspect was seen with his pants down at the Orange Grove. He was possibly masturbating.

A suspect was seen pulling car door handles at the B3 parking structure. The suspect then fled and was last seen running on Prairie street.





