Crime Blotter 5/1-5/7

Tuesday, May 1
An unknown person used counterfeit bills to make a purchase at Bayramian Hall.
An unknown man shoplifted multiple items from the USU Mercado.
Wednesday, May 2
A suspect was arrested for trespassing after being asked by police to leave Sierra Hall.
An unknown suspect hit a person’s parked car and left parking lot B1 without leaving their information.
Police arrested a suspect in a domestic abuse incident at University Apartment Building A.
Thursday, May 3
An unknown suspect stole an unattended hard drive from the women’s restroom at the Oviatt Library.
Friday, May 4
An unknown suspect hit a person’s parked car and left parking lot G3 without leaving their information.
Two residents from UPA 11 were referred for alcohol and drug violations.
Saturday, May 5
A suspect stole a wallet from a person’s residence at UPA 19.
Sunday, May 6
Police are looking for a suspect who broke a glass display case on the first floor of Live Oak Hall.
An unknown suspect stole a bicycle that was secured to a bike rack on the east side of the Oviatt Library.
Monday, May 7
An unknown male suspect was seen with his pants down at the Orange Grove. He was possibly masturbating.
A suspect was seen pulling car door handles at the B3 parking structure. The suspect then fled and was last seen running on Prairie street.