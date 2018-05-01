Future Matadors: High school seniors commit to CSUN

Today is the last day that admitted freshmen can file their intent to register on the mynorthridge portal. Here are some twitter users who say they have committed to CSUN.
Commitment day? #csun pic.twitter.com/48BA0C1hwv
— Jo (@joey_wescott) May 1, 2018
CSUN it is ??
— leslie (@justlesliee_) May 1, 2018
csun commit? if u go now or plan on going let’s be friends :)
— drew (@andrewwww_7) May 1, 2018
Crazy thinking that I’m going to college. After years of hard work, I’m happy to say that I’m finally a Matador! #NationalDecisionDay #CSUN
— Julia Whatt (@JuliaWhatt) May 1, 2018
Accepted my admission to CSUN #GoMatadors #DecisionDay
— Lindsay MorelosTapia (@ItsMeLindzyGirl) May 1, 2018
May Day Promise Day ? CSUN ’22
MATADORS
— Andrea? (@livinndeadgirl) May 1, 2018
CSUN ’22 ?? pic.twitter.com/dbxKVbKrzV
— celest ??? (@zetino_14) May 1, 2018
I’m finally going to be one of the Northridge girls that Rex from victorious always gassed up #CSUN
— adilene ¨? (@adiween) May 1, 2018
CSUN ?? Computer Engineering ? https://t.co/tnFD7PAgJo
— ArtChurro (@artu1216) May 1, 2018
okay after putting it off for over a month, I finally committed to CSUN!
— lil shad :-/ (@carrizzzzle) May 1, 2018