Future Matadors: High school seniors commit to CSUN

Today is the last day that admitted freshmen can file their intent to register on the mynorthridge portal. Here are some twitter users who say they have committed to CSUN.

CSUN it is ?? — leslie (@justlesliee_) May 1, 2018

csun commit? if u go now or plan on going let’s be friends :) — drew (@andrewwww_7) May 1, 2018

Crazy thinking that I’m going to college. After years of hard work, I’m happy to say that I’m finally a Matador! #NationalDecisionDay #CSUN — Julia Whatt (@JuliaWhatt) May 1, 2018

May Day Promise Day ? CSUN ’22

MATADORS — Andrea? (@livinndeadgirl) May 1, 2018

I’m finally going to be one of the Northridge girls that Rex from victorious always gassed up #CSUN — adilene ¨? (@adiween) May 1, 2018

okay after putting it off for over a month, I finally committed to CSUN! — lil shad :-/ (@carrizzzzle) May 1, 2018

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

More

Reddit

Pocket



Pinterest

LinkedIn



Tumblr

